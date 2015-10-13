Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Democrats' Presidential Debate; Beer Company Merger

By Korva Coleman
Published October 13, 2015 at 10:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What To Watch For At Democrats' First Debate.

-- King Of Beers: SABMiller Agrees In Principle To Merger With Budweiser Brewer.

And here are more early headlines:

Russian Missile Likely Brought Down Jet Over Eastern Ukraine. (CNN)

Iran's Parliament OK's Nuclear Accord With 6 World Powers. (New York Times)

Cleanup Continues From South Carolina Flooding. (The State)

Flint, Mich. Lawmakers Approve Funding To Reconnect To Detroit Water. (MLive.com)

Former Mexican Governor Shot, Wounded. (La Prensa)

Lawmakers In Vanuatu Pardon Themselves For Corruption Convictions. (ABC Online)

Playboy Magazine Won't Publish Nude Photos Anymore. (New York Times)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
