Top Stories: Nobel Prize In Chemistry; MSF Wants Inquiry

-- DNA Repair Research Nets Chemistry Nobel For 3 Scientists.

-- Feds May Order Financial Firms To Allow Class Action Lawsuit.

-- Doctors Without Borders Wants Independent Inquiry Into U.S. Attack On Hospital.

UAW Could Strike Fiat Chrysler Beginning At Midnight. (Detroit Free Press)

Volkswagen Recall To Begin In January, Take All Of 2016. (BBC)

Lower Winter Heat Bills Expected Due To Lower Cost, Warmer Weather. (AP)

Coast Guard Continues Search For Survivors Of Sunken Cargo Ship. (Coast Guard)

Commerce Secretary Visits Cuba For Talks. (New York Times)

Amtrak Warns Of Service Cuts Unless Safety Deadline Extended. (CNBC)

Group Urges Halt In Arms Trade To Yemen And War Crimes Investigation. (Amnesty International)

Sheep On Savile Row For Britain's "Wool Week". (International Business Times)

