Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Obama Set To Visit Roseburg, Ore.

By Laura Wagner
Published October 5, 2015 at 8:08 PM EDT
President Obama delivers a speech at the White House following the shooting at the community college in Oregon.
President Obama delivers a speech at the White House following the shooting at the community college in Oregon.

President Obama will meet with the families of those killed and injured when a man opened fire at a community college in Oregon.

Nine people were killed and nine others were wounded when Chris Harper Mercer, 26, began shooting in a classroom last Thursday.

After the shooting, Obama delivered his most impassioned speech to date regarding the need for stricter gun control laws.

As NPR reported, Obama urged Americans to support "common sense" gun laws and pre-empted critics who might accuse him of politicizing a tragedy by saying that gun safety "should be politicized."

"When roads are unsafe, we fix them to reduce auto fatalities. We have seat belt laws because we know it saves lives. So the notion that gun violence is somehow different, that our freedom, that our constitution prohibits any modest regulation of how we use a deadly weapon when there are law-abiding gun owners all across the country who could hunt and protect their families and do everything they do under such regulations, doesn't make sense."

He also recalled previous mass shootings in the U.S.: "As I said, just a few months ago, and I said a few months before that, and I said each time we see one of these mass shootings, our thoughts and prayers are not enough. It's not enough."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Laura Wagner
See stories by Laura Wagner