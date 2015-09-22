Top Stories: Volkswagen's Emission Software; Walker Ends Campaign

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 11 Million Cars Worldwide Have Emissions 'Defeat Device', Volkswagen Says.

-- Scott Walker Ends Presidential Campaign With A Shot At Trump.

Chinese President Xi Arrives In U.S. Today, Will Meet Obama This Week. (Los Angeles Times)

ACLU Alleges Kentucky Clerk Is Improperly Changing Marriage Licenses. (NBC)

E.U. Ministers Meeting Today To Discuss Migrant Crisis. (BBC)

Burkina Faso Coup Leaders Face Attack Unless They Disarm. (Reuters)

Senate To Take Up Abortion Ban, Democrats Expected To Block It. (AP)

Military Jet Crashes In California, Pilot Safely Ejects. (USA Today)

Indonesia Orders 4 Firms To Stop Work; They Allegedly Started Forest Fires. (Jakarta Globe)

Violence Follows Nepal's Adoption Of A New Constitution. (Reuters)

