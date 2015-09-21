Top Stories: Seattle Teachers Ratify Contract; VW Admits Deception

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Seattle School Teachers Ratify Contract Negotiated During Strike.

-- How Equal Is American Opportunity? Survey Shows Attitudes Vary By Race.



-- Volkswagen Stock Plummets As CEO Apologizes For Emissions Cheat.

And here are more early headlines:

Body Found Near California Fire, As Dozens More Homes Burn. (AP)

1st Muslim U.S. Congressman Responds To Ben Carson On A Muslim President. (Time)

E.U. Leaders To Meet As Thousands Of Migrants Reach Austria. (BBC)

Apple Finds Malware In Its App Store, iPhone, iPad Targeted. (Wall Street Journal)

World Rugby Rules Could Be Changed To Lower Concussions. (Telegraph)

2 Lawmakers Propose Stonewall Inn As National Monument To LGBT Rights. (Politico)

