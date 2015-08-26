Despite Policy Allowing Gay Leaders, Mormon Church Keeps Ties With Boy Scouts

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has decided to keep its association with the Boy Scouts of America, despite the Scouts' decision last month to allow openly gay men and women to serve as troop leaders.

The Mormons, "who are the largest single sponsor of Boy Scout units," according to The New York Times, initially threatened to leave the Scouts after it decided to allow gay adult leaders.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is deeply troubled by today's vote by the Boy Scouts of America National Executive Board," the Church's statement read. "When the leadership of the Church resumes its regular schedule of meetings in August, the century-long association with Scouting will need to be examined. The Church has always welcomed all boys to its Scouting units regardless of sexual orientation. However, the admission of openly gay leaders is inconsistent with the doctrines of the Church and what have traditionally been the values of the Boy Scouts of America."

But Wednesday, the Mormon Church said in a new statement that it "appreciates the positive contributions Scouting has made over the years to thousands of its young men and boys and to thousands of other youth." It announced its intention to keep its close connection with the Boy Scouts, as long as it can continue to "appoint Scout leaders according to their religious and moral value."

"At this time, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go forward as a chartering organization of BSA, and as in the past, will appoint Scout leaders and volunteers who uphold and exemplify Church doctrine, values, and standards."

