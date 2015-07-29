Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Video From Bland Case; Did Taliban Leader Die?

By Korva Coleman
July 29, 2015

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Texas Authorities Release More Jailhouse Video Relating To Sandra Bland Case.

-- Afghan Government Investigates Reports That Mullah Omar Is Dead.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress To Take Up Short Term Bill To Fund Highway Program. (Wall Street Journal)

Heat Advisories Issued For Millions In Plains, East Coast Areas. (NBC)

Russia Likely To Veto U.N. Resolution On Downing Of Plane In Ukraine. (ABC)

Pakistani Police Kill Sunni Militant Leader. (BBC)

House Republican Opens Long-Shot Bid To Oust Boehner As Speaker. (The Hill)

Hundreds Of Migrants Try To Enter Eurotunnel For Britain; 1 Killed. (Guardian)

