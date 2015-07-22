Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Questions In Texas Jail Death; Chinese Dissident Gets Passport

By Korva Coleman
Published July 22, 2015 at 8:31 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Four Years, Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Gets His Passport Back.

-- Loops, Glitches Raise Questions About Dash Cam Video.

And here are more early headlines:

Critical Transportation Bill Stalls In Senate. (Politico)

Congress To Get Briefing From Administration On Iran Nuclear Deal. (USA Today)

Jury To Start Sentencing Phase In Colorado Theater Shooter Case. (NBC)

Kyrgyzstan Ends Treaty With U.S. Following Diplomatic Row. (VOA)

Burundi Counts Votes In Presidential Election That The U.S. Says Isn't Credible. (BBC)

Armed Citizens Guarding Some Military Recruitment Centers. (AP)

Navajo Nation Voters Loosen Language Requirements For Tribal Leaders. (Farmington Daily Times)

Washed Out I-10 Freeway Bridge To Partially Re-Open Friday. (KJZZ)

Scientists Believe They've Got Fragments Of World's Oldest Koran. (Time)

