Top Stories: U.S., Cuba Restore Ties; FIFA's Presidential Election

-- After 54 Years, The U.S. And Cuba Formally Restore Ties.

-- FIFA Will Select New President In February.

-- Rare July Rain Washes Out Bridge On I-10 In California.

Greek Banks Reopen After A 3 Week Closure. (Telegraph)

Defense Secretary Carter In Israel To Discuss Security Issues. (Reuters)

Obama To Welcome New Nigerian President Buhari To White House. (VOA)

Former President George H. W. Bush Released From Hospital. (Dallas Morning News)

Yemen Rebel Bombs Reportedly Kill At Least 45. (Deutsche Welle)

Independent Autopsy For Woman Who Died In Texas Jail. (ABC)

