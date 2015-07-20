Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S., Cuba Restore Ties; FIFA's Presidential Election

By Korva Coleman
Published July 20, 2015 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After 54 Years, The U.S. And Cuba Formally Restore Ties.

-- FIFA Will Select New President In February.

-- Rare July Rain Washes Out Bridge On I-10 In California.

And here are more early headlines:

Greek Banks Reopen After A 3 Week Closure. (Telegraph)

Defense Secretary Carter In Israel To Discuss Security Issues. (Reuters)

Obama To Welcome New Nigerian President Buhari To White House. (VOA)

Former President George H. W. Bush Released From Hospital. (Dallas Morning News)

Yemen Rebel Bombs Reportedly Kill At Least 45. (Deutsche Welle)

Independent Autopsy For Woman Who Died In Texas Jail. (ABC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
