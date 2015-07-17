Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Chattanooga Latest; Germany Backs New Greek Bailout

By Korva Coleman
Published July 17, 2015 at 10:34 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shootings In Chattanooga: What We Know About The Alleged Gunman.

-- German Lawmakers Back Greek Bailout Plan.

-- A Year After MH17 Shot Down, Kremlin Rebuffs Call For Tribunal.

And here are more early headlines:

Suspected Tornado Strikes Northern Illinois Town. (Weather.com)

Montana Reports A Second Train Derailment This Week; No Injuries. (KFYR-TV)

Cleanup From Ruptured California Oil Pipeline Nearly Finished. (AP)

Report: Accused FIFA Associate Reportedly In Plea Talks. (Reuters)

Former Rep. Grimm (R-N.Y.) To Be Sentenced Today On Tax Charge. (New York Times)

Japan Dumps Costly Stadium For 2020 Olympics, Will Start Again. (Bloomberg)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman