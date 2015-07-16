Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Greek Protests Over Bailout Terms; Bush 41 Injured In Fall

By Korva Coleman
Published July 16, 2015 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- IN PHOTOS: Protests Turn Violent In Greece.

-- George H.W. Bush Falls, Breaks Bone In Neck, But Will Be Fine.

-- 'Buckyballs' Solve Century-Old Mystery About Interstellar Space.

And here are more early headlines:

Four Killed In Flooding In Indiana And Kentucky. (NBC.com)

Jurors Deliberating Colorado Theater Shooting Case. (Denver Post)

Japanese Lower House Passes Controversial Military Bill. (VOA)

Several Of Yemen's Exiled Leaders Visit Major City Wracked By War. (Reuters)

Ailing Puerto Rico Fails To Transfer Funds Ahead Of Debt Payment. (Washington Post)

Major Hurricane Dolores Remains Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. (NHC)

Last Day For New Zealanders to Submit New Flag Designs. (Radio New Zealand)

