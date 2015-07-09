Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: South Carolina Confederate Flag; FIFA Bans Official

By Korva Coleman
July 9, 2015

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'A New Day': S.C. To Remove Confederate Flag From Capitol Grounds.

-- FIFA Bans Former Executive Committee Member Chuck Blazer For Life.

-- Greek Cabinet Meets On Proposal Amid Calls For A Compromise.

-- U.N. Says Syria Represents Worst Refugee Crisis In 25 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

Pope Insists On Church Role In Bolivia During Visit. (AP)

Joint Chiefs Chair Nominee Wants Continued U.S. Presence In Mideast. (Bloomberg)

House Passes No Child Left Behind Education Law On Close Vote. (The Hill)

Two Israelis Being Held In Gaza, Officials Say. (Jerusalem Post)

Reports Of Tension In Iran Nuclear Talks, As Deadline Nears. (Wall Street Journal)

