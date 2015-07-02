Top Stories: All Clear At Navy Yard; BP Claim Settlement
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Police Issue 'All Clear' At Washington Navy Yard.
-- BP To Pay $18.7 Billion To Settle Gulf Coast Oil Spill Claims.
-- U.S. Seeks Extradition Of 7 FIFA Officials From Switzerland.
And here are more early headlines:
Swift Fire Breaks Out East Of Los Angeles, Campgrounds Evacuated. (KNBC)
Obama Urges Congress To Lift Cuba Embargo. (Bloomberg)
Toxic Chemicals Burn In Tenn. Train Fire, Thousands Evacuated. (WBIR)
Seventh Shark Attack This Year On North Carolina Beach. (Virginian-Pilot)
Anti-Vaccine Doctor Who Touted Autism Treatments Discovered Dead. (Washington Post)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.