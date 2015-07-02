Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: All Clear At Navy Yard; BP Claim Settlement

By Korva Coleman
Published July 2, 2015 at 10:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Issue 'All Clear' At Washington Navy Yard.

-- BP To Pay $18.7 Billion To Settle Gulf Coast Oil Spill Claims.

-- U.S. Seeks Extradition Of 7 FIFA Officials From Switzerland.

And here are more early headlines:

Swift Fire Breaks Out East Of Los Angeles, Campgrounds Evacuated. (KNBC)

Obama Urges Congress To Lift Cuba Embargo. (Bloomberg)

Toxic Chemicals Burn In Tenn. Train Fire, Thousands Evacuated. (WBIR)

Seventh Shark Attack This Year On North Carolina Beach. (Virginian-Pilot)

Anti-Vaccine Doctor Who Touted Autism Treatments Discovered Dead. (Washington Post)

