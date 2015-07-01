Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Greece Crisis Latest; Top Female Toyota Leader Quits

By Korva Coleman
Published July 1, 2015 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece Signals It May Accept Terms Of Bailout - With Some Conditions.

-- Toyota's Top Female Executive Resigns After Arrest.

-- White House Lifts Decades-Old Photo Ban On Public Tours.

And here are more early headlines:

Several Egyptian Soldiers Killed In Militant Assault On Sinai Outposts. (AP)

Obama To Discuss Affordable Care Act In Tennessee Visit Today. (WSMV)

Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Ukraine After Talks Fail. (Bloomberg)

At Least 142 Dead In Indonesia Crash. (New York Times)

Another Black Church Burns Down In The South. (Washington Post)

European Heatwave Triggers Health Warnings. (Telegraph)

Swift Central Washington State Wildfire Destroys Several Homes. (KOMO)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
