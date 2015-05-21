Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Sen. Paul's Marathon Speech; Calif. Oil Spill Emergency

By Korva Coleman
Published May 21, 2015 at 8:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sen. Rand Paul Stages 'Filibuster' To Protest Patriot Act.

-- Pipeline Operator In Calif. Spill Reportedly Had History Of Infractions.

And here are more early headlines:

Malaysia Searching For Migrants Adrift At Sea. (Al Jazeera)

Report: Qatar Fails To Stop Worker Exploitation Ahead Of World Cup. (Amnesty International)

U.S., Cuba Hold New Round Of Diplomatic Talks. (Wall Street Journal)

Florida Man Indicted On Charge He Flew Gyrocopter Onto Capitol Grounds. (Reuters)

Obama To Welcome Tunisia's President To White House. (AP)

