Taxes, public safety top issues in Davidson County commissioners race

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:13 PM EST
Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting on February 9, 2026.
Courtesy Davidson County
Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting on February 9, 2026.

Early voting for the Davidson County Commissioners race is well underway.

There are a dozen Republican primary candidates for county commissioner, including three incumbents. The top four vote-getters will be on the ballot for the General Election in November. Both Democrats running will advance due to the smaller field.

In a survey by Davidson Local, candidates were asked about the most important issues they would address if elected. High on the list for some is lowering the tax burden and the use of taxpayer funds. Several candidates criticize the $65 million capital project ordinance for a sports complex in Southmont, approved by the commissioners last year.

Another big concern is safety. Candidates note shortages in emergency services and law enforcement personnel, and the need for better recruitment efforts. 

And many also want to support stronger schools through facility upgrades and teacher supplements.

The primary election takes place on March 3.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
