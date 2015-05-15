Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: B.B. King Dies; Missing U.S. Chopper Found

By Korva Coleman
Published May 15, 2015 at 8:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- B.B. King, Legendary Blues Guitarist, Dies At 89.

-- Missing Marine Helicopter Is Found In Nepal.

And here are more early headlines:

Hundreds Of Migrants Towed To Indonesia Shore By Fishermen. (BBC)

Burundi Says It Arrests 3 Generals Behind Attempted Coup. (Reuters)

Cuba, U.S. To Hold New Round Of Diplomatic Talks. (AP)

Bird Flu Discovered In Huge South Dakota Egg-Laying Poultry Farm. (AP)

Typhoon Forecast To Rake Guam Today. (Washington Post)

Report: Dozens Of Women Report Mass Rapes In Congo. (Doctors Without Borders)

Minnesota Orchestra Performing In Cuba This Weekend. (New York Times)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman