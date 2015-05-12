Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Nepal Quake; Verizon To Purchase AOL

By Korva Coleman
Published May 12, 2015 at 7:45 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Another Powerful Earthquake Strikes Nepal.

-- Verizon Inks $4.4 Billion Agreement To Buy AOL.

-- Obama's Presidential Library Will Be In Chicago, Foundation Announces.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Take Test Vote On Presidential Fast Track Trade Authority. (USA Today)

Greek Official Warns Of Cash Crisis In 2 Weeks. (BBC)

Burundians Defy Warnings, Protest President's Decision To Run. (VOA)

New Strain Of Bird Flu Found In Backyard Indiana Flock. (Reuters)

French Right-Wing Leader Jean Le Pen To Set Up New Political Group. (Telegraph)

Strong Tropical Storm Begins To Strike Southern Japanese Islands. (Weather.com)

Former U.N. Ambassador Young Resting After Cement Truck Falls On Car. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Baby Kangaroo, 4 Goats Stolen From Wisconsin Zoo. (Post Courier)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
