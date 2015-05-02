Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Kate Middleton, Wife Of Prince William, Is In Labor

By L. Carol Ritchie
Published May 2, 2015 at 2:24 AM EDT

Fans of the British royals are beside themselves with excitement.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has checked into St. Mary's Hospital in London and is in the early stage of labor, the BBC is reporting.

This baby will be fourth in line to the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and brother Prince George, born in July 2013.

Officials have said the duchess and her husband do not know the gender of their second child.

Devotees have been parked outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's with flags, costumes, balloons and banners for days, according to the Associated Press.

Now comes the waiting.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
L. Carol Ritchie
See stories by L. Carol Ritchie