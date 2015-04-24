Top Stories: Armenians Remember Their Dead A Century Later

Comcast)

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Century After Atrocities Against Armenians, An Unresolved Wound.

-- Armenians Mark A Century Since World War I Massacre.

-- China's Latest Target: Funeral Strippers.

And here are more early headlines:

Centenary Of Start Of WWI Gallipoli Offensive Is Observed. (BBC)

Prosecutors Rest In Penalty Phase Of Boston Marathon Bombing Trial. (Boston Herald)

The E.U. Will Dispatch More Ships To Stop Migrants From Crossing Sea. (USA Today)

House Committee Approves Controversial Trade Bill Backed By Obama. (The Hill)

Comcast Drops Bid For Time Warner Cable. (Comcast)

Minnesota Declares Emergency Over Bird Flu In Flocks. (MPR)

18th Century Stolen Book On Vatican Basilica Discovered In Argentina. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.