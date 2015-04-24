Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Armenians Remember Their Dead A Century Later

By Korva Coleman
Published April 24, 2015 at 8:47 AM EDT

Comcast)

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Century After Atrocities Against Armenians, An Unresolved Wound.

-- Armenians Mark A Century Since World War I Massacre.

-- China's Latest Target: Funeral Strippers.

And here are more early headlines:

Centenary Of Start Of WWI Gallipoli Offensive Is Observed. (BBC)

Prosecutors Rest In Penalty Phase Of Boston Marathon Bombing Trial. (Boston Herald)

The E.U. Will Dispatch More Ships To Stop Migrants From Crossing Sea. (USA Today)

House Committee Approves Controversial Trade Bill Backed By Obama. (The Hill)

Comcast Drops Bid For Time Warner Cable. (Comcast)

Minnesota Declares Emergency Over Bird Flu In Flocks. (MPR)

18th Century Stolen Book On Vatican Basilica Discovered In Argentina. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman