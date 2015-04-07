Connecticut Wins 3rd Straight Women's Basketball Title, 5th In 7 Years
It's the kind of long-term dominance only the New York Yankees, Montreal Canadiens or John Wooden's UCLA teams could rival: Since 1995, the University of Connecticut women's basketball team has basically had coin-flip odds of winning a women's basketball championship.
The Huskies took home their tenth trophy in that span on Tuesday night, beating Notre Dame 63-53 in a rematch of the 2014 title game, which UConn won 79-58.
Tuesday's game was closer for the Fighting Irish, but it wasn't necessarily prettier: Midway through the second half, neither team was shooting better than 40 percent from the field, and Notre Dame had more rebounds than points.
Two-time national player of the year Breanna Stewart had 8 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Huskies, while Moriah Jefferson and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis each had 15 points. With the win, the Huskies are now 78-1 in the past two seasons.
