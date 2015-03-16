Top Stories: Putin Surfaces; Presidential Candidates Eye 2016

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia's Putin: 'Life Would Be Too Dull Without Rumors.'

-- Spring Training Has Begun - For Baseball And For Candidates.

And here are more early headlines:

With 2 Weeks Till Deadline, Iran Nuclear Talks Resume. (Washington Post)

GOP Prepares To Lay Out Budget Plans This Week. (New York Times)

More U.S. Aid Workers Checked For Ebola After Working In West Africa. (Wall Street Journal)

Suicide Bombers Attack 2 Pakistani Churches, Killing Several. (Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Diplomat Detained In Congo With Democracy Activists. (Reuters)

It's Official: Boston Sets Record For Snowfall. (Boston Herald)

Iditarod Mushers Well Over Halfway Through Race. (Iditarod.com)

Scores Of Ill Sea Lion Pups Washing Ashore In Southern California. (KNBC-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.