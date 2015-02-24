Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: ISIS Kidnappings; Marijuana In Alaska

By Korva Coleman
Published February 24, 2015 at 8:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Reportedly Abducts Dozens Of Christians In Syria.

-- Marijuana Is Now Legal In Alaska, The Third U.S. State To OK Pot.

-- #NPRReads: If You've Got 2016 Winners Penciled In, Think Again.

And here are more early headlines:

McConnell Takes New Path On Senate Dispute Over DHS Funding. (CNN)

Obama To Meet Emir Of Qatar At White House Today. (The Hill)

Fed Chair Yellen To Testify To Congress Today; May Discuss Rate Hikes. (MarketWatch)

Chicago Voters Choose Mayor Today; Emanuel Seeks Re-Election. (Chicago Tribune)

Palestinians Ordered To Pay Damages To U.S. Victims For Attacks In Israel. (Reuters)

Wisconsin Lawmakers Aim To Quickly Pass Right-To-Work Law. (Capital Times)

2 California Men Jailed for 25 Years For Terror Plot To Kill Americans. (Los Angeles Times)

FIFA Wants 2022 Qatar World Cup Played In Fall, Winter. (Deutsche Welle)

Researchers Find 1,000 Year Old Mummy Inside Buddha Statue. (Discovery News)

Philippine Bamboo Pipe Organ Festival May End Over Money Woes. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
