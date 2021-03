Top Stories: Iraq Plans Attack Against ISIS; West Coast Port Dispute

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S.: Major Offensive Planned Against ISIS In Mosul This Spring.

-- At Baseball's Spring Training, Giants' Bochy Has Heart Surgery.

-- U.S. West Coast Port Dispute Forces Shippers To Find Alternatives.

And here are more early headlines:

Another "Polar Vortex" Keeps The East In Icy Grip. (Washington Post)

Steelworkers Reject Oil Refinery Contract Offer, Strike Continues. (Bloomberg)

Report: Iran, U.S. To Resume Nuclear Talks Today. (CNN)

Fire In Netherlands Injures At Least 40 People. (Reuters)

Swiss Train Crash Injures Dozens Of People. (Sky News)

BP Will Still Face Potential For Maximum Fine For Gulf Spill. (Reuters)

Les Paul Guitar Auctioned For $335,000 To Owner Of Indianapolis Colts. (Washington Post)

San Diego, Oakland Consider Sharing NFL Stadium Near Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Times)

