NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Taliban Attack Pakistan School; Russian Ruble Craters

By Korva Coleman
Published December 16, 2014 at 8:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Taliban Gunmen Storm School, Kill Dozens In Pakistan.

-- Russia's Rate Increase Fails To Stop Currency's Steep Decline.

And here are more early headlines:

Pennsylvania Police Search For Gunman In The Slayings Of 6. (Philly.com)

After Siege, #IllRideWithYou Links Australians With Support For Muslims. (Time)

More Heavy Rain, Significant Snow Headed For West Coast. ()

Stormy Weather May Affect Eastern U.S. Through Christmas. (AccuWeather)

Hawaii Lava Flow Headed For Shopping Center, Gas Station. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

The Senate Could Approve Dozens Of Blocked Judicial Nominations. (AP)

Congress Wants Obama To Approve Russian Sanctions Bill. (Politico)

2 Florida Professors Set Record After Living For Days Underwater. (WBIR-TV)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
