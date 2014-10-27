Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Reported Canadian Shooter Video; Ukrainian Election

By Korva Coleman
Published October 27, 2014 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pro-Western Parties Sweep Ukraine's Parliamentary Elections.

-- Attacker Made Video Of Himself Before Shooting, Canadian Police Say.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Ferry Captain. (Yonhap)

Lava Oozes Into Hawaiian Cemetery, Close To Neighborhood. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Thousands March In Haiti For Legislative Elections. (AP)

Botswana President Khama Wins Second Term. (AllAfrica.com)

World Series Game 5: San Francisco Over Kansas City In Shutout. (Washington Post)

Country Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Singer/Songwriter Ronnie Milsap. (Billboard)

Robber Returns Cash To Gas Station, Apologizes. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
