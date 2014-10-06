USA Swimming Suspends Michael Phelps Over DUI Arrest

Eighteen-time Gold medalist Michael Phelps, who was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, has been suspended for six months and will miss the 2015 FINA World Championships, USA Swimming announced on Monday.

"Michael's conduct was serious and required significant consequences," USA Swimming Executive Director Chuck Wielgus said in a statement.

As The Washington Post reports, Phelps was arrested over the weekend for driving 84 mph in a 45 mph zone. ESPN reported that Phelps registered .14 percent on a Breathalyzer test. The legal limit in Maryland is .08.

On Twitter, Phelps apologized and said he understood "the severity of my actions and take full responsibility."

He went on: "I'm going to take some time away to attend a program that will provide the help I need to better understand myself."

