Top Stories: Kurds Claim Gains Against Islamist Militants; Mars Probe

By Korva Coleman
Published September 22, 2014 at 10:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kurds Say They've Halted ISIS Advance Near Syria-Turkey Border.

-- NASA: MAVEN Spacecraft Safely Circling Mars.

-- Hong Kong Students Begin Boycott To Call For Democracy.

And here are more early headlines:

Massive "King" Fire East Of Sacramento Now 17% Contained. (AP)

Kerry Meets With Iranian Foreign Minister On Nuclear Program, ISIS. (Reuters)

National Quarantine Ends In Sierra Leone, Aimed To Stop Ebola Spread. (BBC)

Pennsylvania Lockdown Ends In Manhunt For Suspect In Officer's Killing. (Patriot-News)

3 Afghan Soldiers Vanish During Massachusetts Military Training. (Boston.com)

