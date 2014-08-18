Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: WikiLeaks' Assange To Leave Refuge; Ukraine Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published August 18, 2014 at 9:17 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Photographer Recalls How Ebola Patients Were Carried Off In Liberia.

-- WikiLeaks' Assange Says He'll Leave Embassy In London.

-- Ukraine Reports of Attack On Civilian Convoy Near Luhansk.

And here are more early headlines:

National Guard On The Streets In Ferguson, Missouri. ()

Obama Returns Briefly To Washington, Interrupting Vacation. (Los Angeles Times)

No Progress Reported In Ukraine-Russia Conflict. (Businessweek)

Arkansas Freight Train Collision Kills 2, Causes Brief Evacuation. (KARK)

A Strong Earthquake Shakes Iran, Injures Dozens. (CNN)

Nepal Flooding Worsens, Kills More Than 100. (Sky News Australia)

Car Of Saudi Prince Stopped In Paris, Robbed Of $335,000. (France24)

Cambridge University Seeking Candidate For PhD Of Chocolate. (BBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
