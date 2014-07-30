Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: UN School In Gaza Hit By Mortar Fire; U.S. GDP Jumps

By Korva Coleman
Published July 30, 2014 at 9:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gaza Conflict: Shell Strikes UN School, Killing Up To 19 Who Sought Shelter.

-- U.S. Economy Rebounds In Spring With GDP Expanding At 4 Percent Rate.

-- Water Main Break Dumps Up To 10 Million Gallons, Flooding UCLA.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama In Missouri To Speak On U.S. Economy. (Kansas City Star)

U.S., E.U. Add New Economic Sanctions On Russia. (BBC)

Small Cars Don't Fare As Well In Crash Tests. (USA Today)

CDC Says Weather Kills 2,000 A Year In U.S., Mostly From Cold. (AP)

Hall Of Famer Vin Scully To Cover Dodgers Games For 66th Year. (MLB)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman