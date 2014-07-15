Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Odin's Beard! Marvel Announces A New Thor — And She's A Woman

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published July 15, 2014 at 2:02 PM EDT

The Mighty Thor, the Son of Odin, the God of Thunder, the comic book god with the hammer is a woman.

Not quite — but here's the tweet announcing the new Thor:

"No longer is the classic Thunder God able to hold the mighty hammer, Mjölnir, and a brand new female hero will emerge worthy of the name THOR," Marvel said in a statement.

The new Thor will be written by Jason Aaron with art by Russell Dauterman.

"This is not She-Thor. This is not Lady Thor. This is not Thorita. This is THOR. This is the THOR of the Marvel Universe," Aaron said. "But it's unlike any Thor we've ever seen before."

The inscription on Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, reads: "Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor."

"It's time to update that inscription," Marvel editor Wil Moss said in the statement.

Reaction on Twitter, as you might imagine, was strong and mixed. It ranged from

to

The comic is out in October.

