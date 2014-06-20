Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iraqi Government Criticized; Benefits For Gay Couples

By Korva Coleman
Published June 20, 2014 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq Needs A New Government, Leading Shiite Cleric Says.

-- Married Same-Sex Couples To Receive More Federal Benefits.

And here are more early headlines:

Rain Forecast For Parts Of Flooded Midwest. ()

World Refugee Population Highest Since World War II. (UNHCR)

Former Premier Berlusconi Appeals Italian Sex Crime Conviction. (Reuters)

Flash Flooding Leaves 10 Dead In Bulgaria. (Deutsche Welle)

Stockholm Lockdown Ends As Man Surrenders To Swedish Police. (Wall Street Journal)

Alleged Tampering At Houston Crime Lab Jeopardizes Convictions. (Houston Chronicle)

Pope Francis Opposes Marijuana Legalization Efforts. (AP)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
Korva Coleman