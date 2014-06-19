Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iraqi Fighting; Dodgers' No-Hitter; Down On Congress

By Korva Coleman
Published June 19, 2014 at 9:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq Battles Militants For Key Oil Refinery In Baiji.

-- Dodgers' Ace Kershaw Notches His First No-Hitter.

-- Only 7 Percent Of Americans Are Big Fans Of Congress.

And here are more early headlines:

House GOP To Pick Majority Leader, Whip Today. (Businessweek)

Wounded Marine Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor From Obama. (Washington Post)

Afghan Militants Blow Up Dozens Of NATO Fuel Trucks. (VOA)

South Dakota Town Struck By Tornado, 1 Injured. (Sioux Falls Argus-Leader)

$100,000 Reward Offered In L.A. Apartment Firebombings. (Los Angeles Times)

Spain Receives Its New King, Felipe VI. (CNN)

Injured Spelunker Rescued After 12 Days In German Cave. (Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
