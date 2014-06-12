Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Militants Gain Ground In Iraq; World Cup Opening Day

By Korva Coleman
Published June 12, 2014 at 9:19 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militants Make Gains In Iraq Amid Report U.S. Rebuffed Calls For Help.

-- Lawmakers Hope To Send Unified VA Bill To Obama By Late June.

-- Time For Kickoff: World's Attention Focused On World Cup.

And here are more early headlines:

First U.S. Drone Strike In Pakistan In 6 Months. (Washington Post)

Hurricane Cristina Has Winds Of 145 Miles Per Hour. ()

1 Priest Killed, Second Wounded In Burglary Of Phoenix Catholic Church. (AzCentral)

Work Stoppage In Rio On First Day Of World Cup. (Bloomberg)

New York Beats L.A., Forces NHL Stanley Cup Game Five. (Los Angeles Times)

Former President George H.W. Bush To Skydive For 90th Birthday. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
