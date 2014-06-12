Top Stories: Militants Gain Ground In Iraq; World Cup Opening Day

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militants Make Gains In Iraq Amid Report U.S. Rebuffed Calls For Help.

-- Lawmakers Hope To Send Unified VA Bill To Obama By Late June.

-- Time For Kickoff: World's Attention Focused On World Cup.

First U.S. Drone Strike In Pakistan In 6 Months. (Washington Post)

Hurricane Cristina Has Winds Of 145 Miles Per Hour. ()

1 Priest Killed, Second Wounded In Burglary Of Phoenix Catholic Church. (AzCentral)

Work Stoppage In Rio On First Day Of World Cup. (Bloomberg)

New York Beats L.A., Forces NHL Stanley Cup Game Five. (Los Angeles Times)

Former President George H.W. Bush To Skydive For 90th Birthday. (AP)

