Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Jobless Data To Be Released; NBA Championships

By Korva Coleman
Published June 6, 2014 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Will The U.S. Finally Get Past Pre-Recession Job Totals?

-- In San Antonio, Spurs Beat The Heat Twice In One Game.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of D-Day Invasion. (Telegraph)

Canadian Police Arrest Gunman Sought For 3 Police Murders. (CBC)

North Korea Arrests Another American Tourist. (Los Angeles Times)

Sword Wielding Sikhs Attack Guards At Indian Shrine. (Al Jazeera)

Florida Sues For Right To Inspect VA Health Facilities. (Orlando Sentinel)

Three Die In Severe Storms That Pummel South. (AP)

Cracks Discovered In Delaware Interstate Bridge. (News-Journal)

Obama Nominates Top Afghan General As Marine Corps Commandant. (Wall Street Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman