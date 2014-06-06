Top Stories: Jobless Data To Be Released; NBA Championships

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Will The U.S. Finally Get Past Pre-Recession Job Totals?

-- In San Antonio, Spurs Beat The Heat Twice In One Game.

Obama Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of D-Day Invasion. (Telegraph)

Canadian Police Arrest Gunman Sought For 3 Police Murders. (CBC)

North Korea Arrests Another American Tourist. (Los Angeles Times)

Sword Wielding Sikhs Attack Guards At Indian Shrine. (Al Jazeera)

Florida Sues For Right To Inspect VA Health Facilities. (Orlando Sentinel)

Three Die In Severe Storms That Pummel South. (AP)

Cracks Discovered In Delaware Interstate Bridge. (News-Journal)

Obama Nominates Top Afghan General As Marine Corps Commandant. (Wall Street Journal)

