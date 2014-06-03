Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Syrian Presidential Elections

By Korva Coleman
Published June 3, 2014 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Syrians Head To Polls In An Election Expected To Go To Assad.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Backing $1 Billion Fund To Boost U.S. Troops In Europe. (BBC)

China Limits Google Ahead Of Tiananmen Anniversary. (Wall Street Journal)

Ban On Protests For Missing Schoolgirls Declared In Nigeria. (CNN)

Special U.S. Centers House Undocumented Children. (Los Angeles Times)

I-495 Delaware Bridge Closed After 4 Tilting Pillars Discovered. (News-Journal)

11 Injured In Two Chicago Shootings, Including Two Teens. (Chicago Tribune)

Worker "Sickout" Slows San Francisco Cable Car Service. (SF Gate)

Hall Of Famer Dan Marino Sues NFL Over Concussions. (SI.com)

Lost $50 Million Lotto Ticket Returned To Canadian Couple. (Prince George Citizen)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
