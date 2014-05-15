Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Turkish Mine Death Toll Rises; L.A. Oil Spill

By Korva Coleman
Published May 15, 2014 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 10,000 Gallons Of Oil Spill In L.A. Neighborhood.

-- Turkish Mine Explosion: Angry Protests As Death Toll Rises.

9 Fires Burning In San Diego County. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Afghan Presidential Election Goes To Runoff Vote. (Wall Street Journal)

Nigeria Won't Exchange Militants For Kidnapped Girls. (AP)

9/11 Museum To Be Dedicated Today, Obama To Attend. (New York Times)

Iran Nuclear Talks Slow Over Inspections. (Reuters)

South Korea Indicts Ferry Crew Over Deadly Sinking. (AP)

Teen Catches Huge Fish On Flooded Neighborhood Street. (WKYC-TV)

VIDEO: Cat Fights Off Dog That Attacked Boy. (KERO-TV)

