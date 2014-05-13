Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Former Israeli Leader Sentenced; Nigerian Girls

By Korva Coleman
Published May 13, 2014 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Former Israeli Leader Ehud Olmert Gets 6-Year Prison Term For Bribery.

-- Nigerian Woman Spots Her Daughter In Boko Haram Video.

And here are more early headlines:

REPORT: U.S. Using Aircraft To Search For Nigerian Girls. (Reuters)

Kerry To Meet Palestinian Leader Abbas This Week. (The Hill)

3 Rail Workers Face Charges In Deadly Quebec Train Inferno. (Canada.com)

"Idol" Winner Clay Aiken Suspends N.C. Race After Primary Opponent Dies. (CBS)

150 Buildings Destroyed In Texas Panhandle Fire. (Amarillo Globe-News)

Obama To Award Medal Of Honor To Afghanistan War Vet. (Stars and Stripes)

Astronaut Speaks At College Graduation From Space. (Hartford Courant)

HR Giger, Art Creator Of Frightening "Alien" For Films, Dies. (Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
