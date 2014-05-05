Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukraine Latest; Nigerian Leader On Kidnappings

By Korva Coleman
Published May 5, 2014 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Dispatches Special Police To Odessa After Unrest.

-- Under Pressure, Nigerian President Addresses Abduction Of Girls.

And here are more early headlines:

Target's CEO Stepping Down In Wake Of Data Breach. (MarketWatch)

International Officials To Review Data On Missing Malaysian Jet. (Guardian)

Illegal Migrants Drown As Boats Founder Off Greek Island. (AP)

U.N. Panel Again Questions Vatican Protocols On Child Sexual Abuse. (AP)

Man Dies In Widening Oklahoma Wildfire. (KOCO-TV)

Two Cargo Ships Collide Off Hong Kong, Several People Missing. (New York Times)

Survey Finds U.S. Gas Prices Up 43 Cents In Past 3 Months. (Reuters)

Rare Monkeys Stolen From British Zoo Are Recovered. (Belfast Telegraph)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
