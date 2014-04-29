Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: New, Deadly Tornadoes; E.U. Sanctions Russia

By Korva Coleman
Published April 29, 2014 at 8:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Nearly A Dozen Dead As Twisters Hit 3 States.

-- E.U. Follows U.S. In Imposing New Sanctions On Russia.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Pushing Colleges To Stop Sexual Assaults. (New York Times)

NBA To Hold News Conference On Alleged Sterling Comments. (AP)

Active Search Ends For Washington State Mudslide Victims. (Seattle Times)

Report: Syria Dropping Bombs On Civilians, Hospitals. (Human Rights Watch)

North Korea Holds Live Fire Exercises Near South Korean Border. (BBC)

Capitol Police Investigating Threats Against Nevada Senator Reid. (Politico)

Oklahoma Prepares For Double Execution Today. (Oklahoman)

Craig Ferguson Leaving "Late, Late Show". (Entertainment Weekly)

Effort Underway To Save A "Rosie The Riveter" Plant. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
