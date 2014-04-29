Top Stories: New, Deadly Tornadoes; E.U. Sanctions Russia
-- Nearly A Dozen Dead As Twisters Hit 3 States.
-- E.U. Follows U.S. In Imposing New Sanctions On Russia.
White House Pushing Colleges To Stop Sexual Assaults. (New York Times)
NBA To Hold News Conference On Alleged Sterling Comments. (AP)
Active Search Ends For Washington State Mudslide Victims. (Seattle Times)
Report: Syria Dropping Bombs On Civilians, Hospitals. (Human Rights Watch)
North Korea Holds Live Fire Exercises Near South Korean Border. (BBC)
Capitol Police Investigating Threats Against Nevada Senator Reid. (Politico)
Oklahoma Prepares For Double Execution Today. (Oklahoman)
Craig Ferguson Leaving "Late, Late Show". (Entertainment Weekly)
Effort Underway To Save A "Rosie The Riveter" Plant. (AP)
