WATCH: Young Baseball Fan Learns About The Pain Of Defeat

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 23, 2014 at 8:53 PM EDT

In life, there are inevitable lessons. For generations of Cubs fans, one of them is the pain that comes from losing.

On Wednesday, the Cubs blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks and taught a young fan that lesson. As Deadspin puts it, he learned "exactly what it means to be a Cubs fan."

Here's the video of the boy reacting to the Diamondbacks scoring the tying run:

Courtesy of SBNation, here's a gif of the moment:

Wrigley Field, by the way, was celebrating its centennial. The Cubs lost 7 to 5.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta