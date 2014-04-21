Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Netflix Says It Will Raise New Customer Subscription Rates

By Scott Neuman
Published April 21, 2014 at 7:46 PM EDT
Kevin Spacey and <em>House of Cards</em> co-star Robin Wright at a Netflix special screening of the second season in Los Angeles in February. The original production is seen as a key factor in boosting subscriptions for the video streaming service.
Kevin Spacey and <em>House of Cards</em> co-star Robin Wright at a Netflix special screening of the second season in Los Angeles in February. The original production is seen as a key factor in boosting subscriptions for the video streaming service.

Netflix, buoyed by its foray into original productions such as the political drama House of Cards, said Monday it has added 2.25 million new customers and plans to raise its new-subscriptions rate by $1 or $2 a month.

The video streaming service reported first quarter earnings of $53 million, or 86 cents a share. Its share price surged by 6 percent following the announcement of earnings that compared with $2.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Chief Executive Reed Hastings said Netflix had improved its selection of television shows and movies and, with higher revenue from the raising the price of new subscriptions, "we will be able to license much more content and deliver it in very high quality video," he said on a webcast, according to Reuters.

In a quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix said it plans to impose "a one or two dollar increase, depending on the country, later this quarter for new members only."

In recent years, Netflix has ventured into producing original series to attract new subscriptions, with the acclaimed House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey, and Orange is the New Blackamong them.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
