Top Stories: No Rescues From Korean Ferry; Deadly Everest Avalanche

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Rescue Efforts Continue, Korean Ferry Sinks Below Surface.

-- Tragedy Atop The World: Everest Avalanche Kills At Least 12.



And here are more early headlines:

Despite Geneva Agreement, Ukrainian Separatists Won't Surrender. (VOA)

First Anniversary Of Boston Officer's Death In Bombing Case. (Boston Globe)

Texas Seizes Polygamist Ranch, Used In "Criminal Enterprise". (Salt Lake Tribune)

Missouri Police Arrest Suspect In Freeway Gunfire. (Kansas City Star)

A Year After Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast, Video Shows Its Destruction. (CNN)

China Reveals Nearly 20% Of Farmland Is Heavily Polluted. (Wall Street Journal)

New Card Data Breach At Michaels Art And Craft Stores. (CNET)

White House Website Explains Its Privacy And Sharing Rules. (AP)

Nik Wallenda Wants To Walk Between Chicago Skyscrapers. (Chicago Tribune)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.