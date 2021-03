Top Stories: Quake In Chile; Washington State Mudslide Toll

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tense Hours, Then Sighs Of Relief After Huge Quake Off Chile.

-- Oso Mudslide: As List Of Missing Shrinks, Death Toll Rises.

And here are more early headlines:

Embattled Washington, D.C. Mayor Loses Primary Election. (Washington Post)

California Utility Criminally Indicted In Fatal Natural Gas Blast. (Oakland Tribune)

Convicted S&L Swindler Charles Keating Dies At 90. (Los Angeles Times)

Two Plead Guilty To International Cyber Theft Ring Hacking. (Reuters)

Report: Japan Can Only Restart Some Of Its Nuclear Reactors. (Reuters)

North Korea Opens Pyongyang Marathon To Foreigners. (Daily Mail)

Chinese Actor's Adultery Confession Lights Up Twitter. (South China Morning Post)

Mysterious Powerball Winner Claims $425 Jackpot After 6 Weeks. (San Jose Mercury News)

