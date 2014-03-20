Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Search For Missing Jet Narrows; Westboro Baptist Founder Dies

By Mark Memmott
Published March 20, 2014 at 12:43 PM EDT

Good afternoon.

Sorry for being late in our daily roundup. Here's what has been happening so far today:

-- Search For Missing Jet Focuses On Objects Seen Off Australia

-- Ukrainian Troops' Departure From Crimea Isn't A Simple Matter

-- U.S. Adds To Sanctions On Russian Officials

-- Westboro Baptist Church Founder Rev. Fred Phelps Sr. Dies

-- Reprimand, $20K Fine, No Jail Time For General's Misconduct

-- Jobless Claims Stay Toward Lower End Of Recent Range

-- Book News: Meg Wolitzer To Publish A YA Novel Inspired By Sylvia Plath

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott