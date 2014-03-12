Top Stories: Mystery Of Missing Jet; Obama Wants To Expand Overtime
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Officials Seem To Have No Clue About Fate Of Missing Jet
-- Ukraine Won't Fight Russia In Crimea, Acting President Says
-- Book News: It's True, Keith Richards Is Writing A Children's Book
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Obama Will Seek Broad Expansion Of Overtime Pay." (The New York Times)
-- "San Francisco Firefighters Mopping Up Massive Mission Bay Blaze." (KQED)
-- "Miami Dolphins trade Jonathan Martin to San Francisco 49ers." (Miami Herald)
-- "Pistorius Trial: Cricket Bat, Toilet Door In Court." (The Associated Press)
-- " 'Flappy Bird' Creator: I Might Bring It Back." (Mashable)
