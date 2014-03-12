Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Mystery Of Missing Jet; Obama Wants To Expand Overtime

By Mark Memmott
Published March 12, 2014 at 8:59 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Officials Seem To Have No Clue About Fate Of Missing Jet

-- Ukraine Won't Fight Russia In Crimea, Acting President Says

-- Book News: It's True, Keith Richards Is Writing A Children's Book

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Obama Will Seek Broad Expansion Of Overtime Pay." (The New York Times)

-- "San Francisco Firefighters Mopping Up Massive Mission Bay Blaze." (KQED)

-- "Miami Dolphins trade Jonathan Martin to San Francisco 49ers." (Miami Herald)

-- "Pistorius Trial: Cricket Bat, Toilet Door In Court." (The Associated Press)

-- " 'Flappy Bird' Creator: I Might Bring It Back." (Mashable)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
