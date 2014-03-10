Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Malaysian Plane Still Missing; Crisis In Crimea Continues

By Mark Memmott
Published March 10, 2014 at 8:54 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Missing Plane's Fate Still A Mystery

-- Will Blood Be Shed In Crimea Before Diplomacy Can Work?

-- Book News: Ned O'Gorman, Poet And Founder Of Harlem School, Dies

Other news that's making headlines:

-- "The Reckoning: The Father of the Sandy Hook killer searches for answers." (The New Yorker)

-- "6.9 Northern California earthquake followed by aftershocks ... no reports of significant damage or injuries." (Los Angeles Times)

-- Oscar Pistorius vomits during pathologist's testimony about girlfriend's death. (South Africa's News 24)

-- "Kidnapped nuns thank negotiators after being freed in Syria." (The Guardian)

-- "Peru agrees to extradite van der Sloot to U.S. ... in 26 years." (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott