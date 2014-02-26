North Korea's Still In The Dark, As Photos From Space Show

1 of 3 — This image was taken on Jan. 30 by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. North Korea is the large dark patch in the middle. The only significant light is from its capital, Pyongyang. The next photo adds reference points.

