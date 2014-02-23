Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

American Held In Israel For 1997 Murder Is Killed In Prison Shootout

By Scott Neuman
Published February 23, 2014 at 5:03 PM EST
Samuel Sheinbein, 18, arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court in this March 22, 1999 file photo. He was killed in a prison shootout on Sunday after being imprisoned for 17 years.
Samuel Sheinbein, 18, arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court in this March 22, 1999 file photo. He was killed in a prison shootout on Sunday after being imprisoned for 17 years.

Samuel Sheinbein, an American who fled to Israel after murdering a Maryland teenager 17 years ago, was killed in a prison shootout on Sunday during an apparent escape attempt near Tel Aviv.

The Associated Press reports:

"Police special forces rushed to [Sharon] prison in central Israel after Sheinbein stole a weapon and shot three guards, wounding two of them seriously. He then barricaded himself inside the compound where a standoff ensued, with counter-terrorism units dispatched to the scene. The inmate then opened fire again, wounding three more guards, before the forces shot him dead, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said."

NPR's Emily Harris reports that Sheinbein, 34, reportedly had been on a day release for good behavior when he obtained a gun that he used on the guards.

She says in 1997, Sheinbein fled the U.S. for Israel after brutally strangling Maryland teenager Alfred Tello and then dismembering his body. He fled to Israel after Tello's remains were found.

"He claimed Israeli citizenship through his dad, a dual U.S.-Israeli national. Israel refused U.S. demands to extradite Sheinbein for trial, causing diplomatic tensions at the time. In 1999 an Israeli court sentenced Sheinbein to 24 years for the Maryland murder."

The AP quotes Nitzana Darshan-Leitner, who represented Sheinbein in 1997, as calling Sunday's shootout a "terrible tragedy."

"When he was sentenced, he was 17, without a criminal background, a kid from a normal background," she said. "It is hard to understand how after all these years in prison it was not able to help him rehabilitate," he told the AP.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman