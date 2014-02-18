Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Anti-Government Protests In Ukraine Turn Deadly

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published February 18, 2014 at 1:58 PM EST
1 of 9  — Anti-government protesters guard the perimeter of Independence Square, known as Maidan, on Tuesday in Kiev, Ukraine. Police in Ukraine's capital attacked an opposition camp that's been the center of the massive anti-government protests that began last November.
Anti-government protesters guard the perimeter of Independence Square, known as Maidan, on Tuesday in Kiev, Ukraine. Police in Ukraine's capital attacked an opposition camp that's been the center of the massive anti-government protests that began last November.
2 of 9  — Flames engulf the main anti-government protest camp on Independence Square on Tuesday as riot police try to force demonstrators out.
Flames engulf the main anti-government protest camp on Independence Square on Tuesday as riot police try to force demonstrators out.
3 of 9  — Riot police move into the protesters' main camp on Independence Square. Late last year, President Viktor Yanukovych rejected a trade deal with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Moscow, leading to protests against his government.
Riot police move into the protesters' main camp on Independence Square. Late last year, President Viktor Yanukovych rejected a trade deal with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Moscow, leading to protests against his government.
4 of 9  — A demonstrator throws rocks during violent clashes between opposition protesters and riot police in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
A demonstrator throws rocks during violent clashes between opposition protesters and riot police in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
5 of 9  — Anti-government protesters clash with the police during their storming of Independence Square in Kiev. The Associated Press reported police dismantled barricades on the perimeter of the square and set some of the protesters' tents on fire.
Anti-government protesters clash with the police during their storming of Independence Square in Kiev. The Associated Press reported police dismantled barricades on the perimeter of the square and set some of the protesters' tents on fire.
6 of 9  — Policemen fight a fire during a clash with protesters. As of late Tuesday, at least 18 people had been killed and dozens injured.
Policemen fight a fire during a clash with protesters. As of late Tuesday, at least 18 people had been killed and dozens injured.
7 of 9  — An Interior Ministry member, who was injured during clashes with anti-government protesters, is transported on a stretcher in Kiev.
An Interior Ministry member, who was injured during clashes with anti-government protesters, is transported on a stretcher in Kiev.
8 of 9  — A young anti-government protester takes part in the demonstration. Police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators near Independence Square. But, the AP noted, "the 20,000 demonstrators fought back, armed with rocks, bats and firebombs, and singing the Ukrainian national anthem."
A young anti-government protester takes part in the demonstration. Police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators near Independence Square. But, the AP noted, "the 20,000 demonstrators fought back, armed with rocks, bats and firebombs, and singing the Ukrainian national anthem."
9 of 9  — Protesters using air rifles clash with police. "The situation seems to be escalating even further, which is probably what most people are worried about most of all because it doesn't seem it will ever end," reporter David Stern says, "and there is a question of what will happen to Ukraine as a whole if this does spread ... beyond the capital."
Protesters using air rifles clash with police. "The situation seems to be escalating even further, which is probably what most people are worried about most of all because it doesn't seem it will ever end," reporter David Stern says, "and there is a question of what will happen to Ukraine as a whole if this does spread ... beyond the capital."

This post was updated at 8:52 p.m. ET

Riot police stormed the main anti-government camp in central Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Tuesday. They fought with demonstrators armed with clubs and wearing helmets fought back. More than a dozen people were killed, including five policemen, according to AP and the BBC.

Opposition leaders met late in the day with President Viktor Yanukovych, but left without an agreement.

Vice President Joe Biden called Yanukovych earlier Tuesday, urging him to pull back his forces.

Here's more from Reuters on what's happening:

"Despite Western demands for restraint and dialogue, the state security service first set a deadline for the demonstrators to end disorder or face 'tough measures', and then the police advanced into Independence Square, the centre of the protest campaign.

"Protesters responded with petrol bombs, fireworks and stones, as police moved slowly forward. Live television footage showed officers throwing stun grenades at the protesters separated from them by a line of burning tents, tyres and wood."

Although police were gaining ground in Kiev's Independence Square, thousands of protesters remained to hear speeches from their leaders and sing their national anthem.

The Associated Press said police dismantled barricades on the perimeter of Independence Square and set some of the protesters' tents there on fire. (You can watch a live stream of what's happening in Kiev here).

Earlier Tuesday, the protests against the government, which began last November, turned deadly. AP is reporting that 14 protesters and seven police officers were killed in the violence.

Reuters adds: "Many were killed by gunshot and hundreds more were injured, with dozens of them in a serious condition, police and opposition representatives said."

Biden called Yanukovych to express "grave concerns" about the situation. Biden condemned violence on both sides, but said " the government bears special responsibility to de-escalate the situation," according to a White House statement.

Reporter David Stern, who is in the Ukrainian capital, tells NPR's Robert Siegel that Tuesday's violence is an escalation.

"The situation seems to be escalating even further, which is probably what most people are worried about most of all because it doesn't seem it will ever end," he says, "and there is a question of what will happen to Ukraine as a whole if this does spread ... beyond the capital."

At issue is Ukraine's future direction. Late last year, Yanukovych rejected a trade deal with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Moscow, leading to protests against his government.

The New York Times reports on Tuesday's unrest:

"The violence began early on Tuesday when antigovernment activists moved out of their barricaded zone around Independence Square and advanced into a government-controlled district, battling riot police officers with stones and Molotov cocktails in the worst clashes in nearly a month. A group of young militants occupied and set fire to the headquarters of the ruling Party of Regions. ...

"Much of the violence early Tuesday took place along Instyuts'ka Street near Ukraine's Parliament building and the main offices of the government. Protesters hurled stones at police officers sheltering behind a barricade of blazing vehicles while ambulances, sirens wailing, rushed to help people injured in the clashes."

Polls show Ukrainians evenly divided in their views of the protests.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
